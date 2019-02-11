Burglars target home of Chesterfield legendary darts player John Lowe

Burglars have targeted the home of legendary Chesterfield darts player John Lowe.

The three-times world champion said he arrived home from training to camp to find three safes, cash and jewellery were stolen during the raid.

The 73-year-old, from Tupton, said there was 'no chance' that his possessions will ever be recovered.

John was awarded an MBE in the 2018 New Year Honours for services to darts and charity.

The legendary darts man won the World Championship in three separate decades, the only player to do so.

He was also the first darts player to hit a nine-dart finish on TV.

John posted on Twitter: "Back home from training camp, sadly home broken into, 3safes gone, cash, Jewellery stollen, but thanks you 3 guys, you didn’t smash our home.

"No chance we will ever recover our possessions, and we did have a few, Unicorn gave me a set of solid Gold Darts at my 60th Birthday, not ever replaceable."