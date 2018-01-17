Building work on new apartments in Chesterfield town centre to start soon

Companies are invited to a meet the buyer event to find out how to tender for work connected to the construction of new apartments in Chesterfield town centre.

MJ Developments (Chesterfield) Ltd has secured planning permission to convert the currently vacant first and second floors of 1-3 Knifesmithgate into 10 apartments.

Work has begun on preparing the site to allow building work to begin soon.

The first floor, which is occupied by the Odyssey Greek restaurant, does not form part of the development.

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman said: "As part of its commitment to supporting the local economy, the borough council includes local labour clauses in developments such as this to ensure developers use local suppliers and allocate as many jobs as possible to local people.

"To maximise the opportunities for local companies to win this business, MJ Developments (Chesterfield) Ltd and the borough council will hold a meet the buyer event at Chesterfield Town Hall, Rose Hill, from 10am to 11.30am on Thursday, January 25, to provide details of a range of sub-contractor packages available during the project."

Opportunities include:

► Windows;

► Kitchen fitting;

► Flooring;

► Electrical appliances;

► Painting and decorating;

► Wall tiling;

► Cleaners;

► Furniture packs.

Councillor Terry Gilby, the borough council's cabinet member for economic growth, said: "There is more than £1billion of investment currently underway in Chesterfield and one of the key priorities of the council is that Chesterfield residents directly benefit from this by getting new jobs, business and skills and training opportunities.

"I would encourage all local businesses to attend the meet the buyer event and see what opportunities are available for them and their workforces."

MJ Developments (Chesterfield) Ltd will also be organising work experience opportunities for young people from Chesterfield College and local schools.

Anyone wanting more information about the meet the buyer can contact Emily Williams on 01246 345254 or email emily.williams@chesterfield.gov.uk