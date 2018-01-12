Building to be reduced to rubble

A building near Chesterfield is to be demolished.

Markham Court Community Room on Duckmanton Road, Duckmanton, will be knocked down next month.

Planning documents state: "The common room is a single-storey building adjoining Markham Court which is owned by Chesterfield Borough Council.

"The building is underused and not worthy of retention."

The documents state that experts carried out an asbestos survey in October.

That revealed low-risk level Chrysolite in the floor tiles of the hall and kitchen.

"Asbestos will be removed by a suitably-licenced contractor," the documents add.

Demolition work is set to start on Monday, February 2, and end on Friday, March 30.

It is not yet known how the site will be restored.