Brollies or barbecues? This is how the weather is looking in Chesterfield this weekend

The weekend is almost upon us once more.

And whatever you're doing, you'll want to know how the weather is looking.

Here's what the Met Office is forecasting for Chesterfield this weekend.

Saturday

7am-1pm - sunny, maximum temperature 17°

1pm-7pm - cloudy, maximum temperature 21°

7pm-10pm - overcast, maximum temperature 19°

10pm-midnight - light rain, maximum temperature 17°

Sunday

7am-10am - light rain, maximum temperature 16°

10am-1pm - light showers, maximum temperature 18°

1pm-4pm - cloudy, maximum temperature 19°

4pm-7pm - light rain, maximum temperature 21°

7pm-10pm - light showers, maximum temperature 20°

10pm-midnight - cloudy, maximum temperature 18°