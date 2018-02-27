Broken down vehicles shut M1 lanes

There are broken down vehicles causing delays on both the northbound and southbound carriageways of the M1.

One of the vehicles awaiting recovery is on the southbound carriageway between J30 for Worksop and J29a for Markam Vale and Bolsover.

The other is northbound between J29 for Mansfield and Chesterfield) and J29a for Markham Vale and Bolsover.

In both instances there is one of four lanes closed and Highways Agency expect normal traffic conditions to return by 1.45pm today - Tuesday, February 27.