There is currently a broken down lorry in the M1 between Mansfield and Tibshelf.

The broken down vehicle was reported at 8.50am and is between J29 and J28.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service also attended to reports of a Lorry fire on the M1 which was a false alarm due to a "blown turbo".

Highways England‏ has said that lane one of four is closed.

A spokesman said: "Traffic Officers on scene and recovery en-route."