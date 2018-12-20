Brimington care home celebrates glowing report

A care home is celebrating this Christmastime after receiving a positive report.

Brimington Care Home on Manor Road has been rated as good overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The home supports older people, some of whom suffer from dementia, and offers respite care to give families and carers a break.

CQC inspectors said that the home's residents felt safe and they were looked after by staff who were kind and compassionate and who treated them with respect for their dignity.

Residents and their relatives were consulted about care plans to ensure they reflected each individual's needs and preferences.

The care team knew people's backgrounds and the things that were important to them so were able to engage with them.

People were supported to make choices and maintain a good level of independence in line with their abilities and wishes.

Residents and their relatives spoke highly of the quality of care provided by the team. One resident said: "The staff are very nice and are good friends to me."

Jacky Reed, regional managing director for Four Seasons Health Care - which operates the home - said: "I am very proud of the team at Brimington Care Home for their dedication to the people in their care.

"Such a good CQC inspection outcome and such positive comments from residents and relatives can only be achieved by an enthusiastic and professional team."

Meanwhile, the team at Brimington Care Home has been accredited to provide a new generation of dementia care.

It uses purpose-designed technology to support care teams to create and update an audit of each resident’s physical, psychological and emotional condition and their day-to-day experience so that care can be adjusted to their changing needs.

Thought to be the first of its type worldwide, it is based on 320 recognised standards, including guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and Alzheimer's Society best practice guidance.