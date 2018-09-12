Brenda, 105, says ‘being single’ is the key to a long, happy life

One of the region’s oldest women has celebrated her 105th birthday – and put the secret to a long and happy life down to being single.

Brenda Osborne, who resides at Brookholme Croft Nursing Home in Hasland, marked the milestone occasion on Saturday, September 1.

Brenda Osborne. Pictures by Anne Shelley.

Born in Mansfield, she lived in the town for most of her life with her two sisters, Vera and Beryl, and her nephew Ian.

Mrs Osborne was educated at Carter Lane School and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School.

She started work at Victoria Hospital in 1940, nursing Dunkirk veterans. Mrs Osborne became an assistant nurse in 1946 and a senior nurse in 1953. She received an award for only having one day off sick in 33 years.

In her younger days, Mrs Osborne loved to go to her caravan at Ingoldmells with her dogs.

Brenda Osbourne with her great neices Marie Pollard, left, with her husband Stuart, and Dianne Russell with her husband Philip.

While she was there, she enjoyed walking her dogs, playing bingo and socialising with friends.

Mrs Osborne has two great nieces – Marie Pollard, whose husband is Stuart, and Diane Russell, whose husband is Philip. Mr and Mrs Russell have a son, Adam, and he has a girlfriend, Chloe.

Family members attended Brookholme Croft Nursing Home to celebrate Mrs Osborne’s big day.

According to Mrs Pollard, Mrs Osborne put the secret to a long and happy life down to ‘being single’ and spending half the year living at Ingoldmells after her retirement.