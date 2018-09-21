BREAKING: One of Chesterfield’s oldest firms collapses into administration

A company that has been operating in Chesterfield for almost two centuries has collapsed into administration.

Joseph Clayton and Sons Ltd, which has produced leather in the town for 178 years, confirmed the news this morning (Friday, September 21).

The company, based on Clayton Street, was founded by four Chesterfield families in 1840 and overcoming a fire in 1913 as well as the First World War.

In 2015, the firm Chesterfield joined forces with JE Sedgwick and Company Ltd to become the largest vegetable tanning group in the UK.

More as we get it.