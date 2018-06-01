Breakfast show pair to host Chesterfield’s Retail Awards - as only 50 tickets remain on sale for popular event

Peak FM breakfast show presenters, Ricky and Becky, have been confirmed as the hosts of the Chesterfield Retail Awards 2018.

The pair will host the black-tie ceremony at the Winding Wheel on Wednesday, June 13 when they will announce the winners of 15 categories in the annual awards organised by Destination Chesterfield.

Only 50 tickets remain for the popular event, which last year saw 200 people attend.

Thirty-one Chesterfield retailers and individuals are hoping to claim at least one of the titles, with 14 of them nominated for the first time and seven hoping to defend their titles.

At the ceremony, the coveted overall Retailer of the Year title, sponsored by East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire), will also be revealed.

Becky, who joined the Peak FM breakfast show earlier this year, said: “I am so excited to be hosting the Chesterfield Retail Awards, especially with it being my first time. I’d just like to say a huge congratulations to every business that’s been shortlisted for an award.”

For Ricky, it will be the second time he has hosted the awards. He said: “I am looking forward to seeing some familiar faces, along with some new businesses, getting recognition for their hard work. It’s a celebration of all the retailers in Chesterfield.”

The shortlisted businesses and individuals in this year’s Chesterfield Retail Awards include:

Hair & Beauty Business of the Year

The Body Shop International

Finesse Hair, Nails & Beauty

The Therapy Lounge

Fashion and Footwear Retailer of the Year – sponsored by In the Works PR

Blanc & Blanc Occasions

Ingman’s

Marks and Spencer

Jewellery & Accessories Retailer of the Year

Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield

Green & Benz

Libby’s

Home & Gifts Retailer of the Year

H&F

Karen’s One Stop Gift Shop

Olympia House Antiques and Craft Centre

Food & Drink Retailer of the Year

Lambs Cupcakes of Chesterfield

Northern Tea Merchants

R P Davidson Cheese Factor

Leisure Retailer of the Year – sponsored by Peak FM

Geeks Headquarters Ltd

I Fix Tech Chesterfield

StraightCurves Creative Ltd

Market Hall Business of the Year

DHC Countrywear

Lambs Cupcakes of Chesterfield

Quinney’s Pet Supplies

Best New Store 2017/2018

Baby to Bigger

Dotique

Urban Flamingo

Market Trader of the Year – sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council

Ibbotson’s Fresh Quality Produce

Lavender Dog Shop

Rate Good Brownie Boxes

Independent Retailer of the Year – sponsored by Jumble Creative Design

Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield

Ibbotson’s Fresh Quality Produce

Green and Benz

National Retailer of the Year – sponsored by The University of Derby

The Body Shop International

The Fragrance Shop

Specsavers

Excellence in Customer Service – sponsored by The Pavements Shopping Centre

Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield

Green & Benz

Specsavers

Apprentice of the Year - sponsored by Apprentice Town (led by Chesterfield Borough Council)

Chloe Hall – The Therapy Lounge

Jodie Tomlinson – The Lounge

Apprentice Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Learning Unlimited (The Chesterfield College Group)

Ashgate Hospicecare

Bliss Hair

Specsavers

Best Retailer in the Pavements Shopping Centre

The Fragrance Shop,

The Full Monty Barbers

Masserella’s

Supporters of the 2018 Chesterfield Retail Awards include Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire Times, eBusiness Works, JP Fire Safety and Temple Safety.

- For more information about the event, visit www.chesterfield.co.uk/retailawards.