Breakfast show pair to host Chesterfield’s Retail Awards - as only 50 tickets remain on sale for popular event

Peak FM breakfast show presenters, Ricky and Becky, have been confirmed as the hosts of the Chesterfield Retail Awards 2018.
The pair will host the black-tie ceremony at the Winding Wheel on Wednesday, June 13 when they will announce the winners of 15 categories in the annual awards organised by Destination Chesterfield.
Only 50 tickets remain for the popular event, which last year saw 200 people attend.
Thirty-one Chesterfield retailers and individuals are hoping to claim at least one of the titles, with 14 of them nominated for the first time and seven hoping to defend their titles.
At the ceremony, the coveted overall Retailer of the Year title, sponsored by East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire), will also be revealed.
Becky, who joined the Peak FM breakfast show earlier this year, said: “I am so excited to be hosting the Chesterfield Retail Awards, especially with it being my first time. I’d just like to say a huge congratulations to every business that’s been shortlisted for an award.”
For Ricky, it will be the second time he has hosted the awards. He said: “I am looking forward to seeing some familiar faces, along with some new businesses, getting recognition for their hard work. It’s a celebration of all the retailers in Chesterfield.”
The shortlisted businesses and individuals in this year’s Chesterfield Retail Awards include:
Hair & Beauty Business of the Year
The Body Shop International
Finesse Hair, Nails & Beauty
The Therapy Lounge
Fashion and Footwear Retailer of the Year – sponsored by In the Works PR
Blanc & Blanc Occasions
Ingman’s
Marks and Spencer
Jewellery & Accessories Retailer of the Year
Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield
Green & Benz
Libby’s
Home & Gifts Retailer of the Year
H&F
Karen’s One Stop Gift Shop
Olympia House Antiques and Craft Centre
Food & Drink Retailer of the Year
Lambs Cupcakes of Chesterfield
Northern Tea Merchants
R P Davidson Cheese Factor
Leisure Retailer of the Year – sponsored by Peak FM
Geeks Headquarters Ltd
I Fix Tech Chesterfield
StraightCurves Creative Ltd
Market Hall Business of the Year
DHC Countrywear
Lambs Cupcakes of Chesterfield
Quinney’s Pet Supplies
Best New Store 2017/2018
Baby to Bigger
Dotique
Urban Flamingo
Market Trader of the Year – sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council
Ibbotson’s Fresh Quality Produce
Lavender Dog Shop
Rate Good Brownie Boxes
Independent Retailer of the Year – sponsored by Jumble Creative Design
Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield
Ibbotson’s Fresh Quality Produce
Green and Benz
National Retailer of the Year – sponsored by The University of Derby
The Body Shop International
The Fragrance Shop
Specsavers
Excellence in Customer Service – sponsored by The Pavements Shopping Centre
Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield
Green & Benz
Specsavers
Apprentice of the Year - sponsored by Apprentice Town (led by Chesterfield Borough Council)
Chloe Hall – The Therapy Lounge
Jodie Tomlinson – The Lounge
Apprentice Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Learning Unlimited (The Chesterfield College Group)
Ashgate Hospicecare
Bliss Hair
Specsavers
Best Retailer in the Pavements Shopping Centre
The Fragrance Shop,
The Full Monty Barbers
Masserella’s
Supporters of the 2018 Chesterfield Retail Awards include Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire Times, eBusiness Works, JP Fire Safety and Temple Safety.
- For more information about the event, visit www.chesterfield.co.uk/retailawards.