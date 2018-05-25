Brave young Inkersall woman launches appeal for prosthetics after losing all her toes to meningitis

A brave young Inkersall woman who lost all her toes when she was struck down by meningitis has launched a £20,000 fundraising campaign for prosthetics - which she says would be ‘life-changing’.

Inspirational Charlene Colechin, 20, contracted the deadly disease in September 2016 and almost lost her life.

Charlene Colechin. Pictured from her Go Fund Me page.

The hairdresser says she has been a ‘lover of shoes’ since she was a child and would like to have that ‘luxury’ again and regain her confidence.

Writing on her Go Fund Me page, said: “I know I’m asking for a lot of money but getting these prosthetics would be life changing. The feet will help with my mobility and make it more comfortable for me to walk without being in pain after about 10 minutes. I’ve been a lover of shoes since I was a child, the feet will allow me and give me the freedom to be able to wear whatever shoes I desire as that luxury was snatched away from me because of a deadly illness.

“The leg covers will help with my confidence and make me feel like my old self again and have nice legs once more, be able to wear a nice dress with heels without being paranoid about someone saying something or constantly staring at my legs.”

She added: “I’m 20 years old I don’t want to live the rest of my life with people shouting things, saying things and staring every time I want to get my legs out. They will make me feel like a woman again and not a freak show that people point at.”

Charlene in hospital in 2016 with meningitis. Charlene shared this photo on Facebook to raise awareness.

If you would like to make a donation to Charlene’s fundraising, click here