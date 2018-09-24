Brave victim praised as Ilkeston dad found guilty of raping and attempting to kill her

The victim of a terrifying and violent rape and attempted murder has been praised by police for her strength as a dad-of-two was found guilty of the attack.

Anthony Dealey, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston was charged in April with attempted murder, rape, sexual assault and robbery following an attack on a woman in November last year and was found guilty today.

Following a week-long trial at Derby Crown Court, a jury of 12 members returned a guilty verdict for all four counts.

In the early hours of Sunday, November 26, 2017, a woman was walking along Queens Avenue in Ilkeston when she was approached from behind by Dealey.

He grabbed her, forced her to the floor and raped her. He throttled the woman which left her unconscious and then left her for dead on the ground.

The jury heard that his DNA and a fingerprint were found on the woman and her belongings.

When officers visited Anthony Dealey’s house in April this year they took a DNA sample and his fingerprints. After being examined by experts they proved positive and he was arrested and later charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Meadows, who led the investigation, said: “I would personally like to recognise the bravery of the victim in this case.

“Although she had a terrible ordeal which no one should ever have to experience, she remained strong, providing us with her account, a description to enable us to create an artist’s impression, she was interviewed for a media appeal and gave us information to film a reconstruction.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public. The response that we had following our media appeals was overwhelming and it was the public that led us to Anthony Dealey."

As part of the investigation officers conducted a number of house to house visits in the area and a large number of men voluntarily provided a DNA sample.

DCI Meadows said: "This was a key part of the investigation and I would like to thank all that took part for their co-operation.

“I hope that the victim can now start to re-build her life after this terrible ordeal that she has suffered.”

Rebecca Edwards, senior crown prosecutor from the East Midlands Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: “Anthony Dealey subjected his victim to a terrifying and violent ordeal. Despite the nature of the attack, she survived and has shown great courage and determination to help the police piece together what happened.

“The evidence against Dealey was compelling. DNA and fingerprint evidence clearly identified him as the rapist and the victim’s account of the attack showed that this was a deliberate and pre-meditated attack. The CPS and police prepared a strong case that showed that by strangling her and leaving her as she lay, Dealey intended to ultimately silence his victim. The jury has agreed that it was Dealey that carried out the attack and that he intended to kill.

“Rapes committed by strangers in the open are fortunately uncommon. This attack had a traumatic effect on the victim. She has shown great courage to provide the evidence needed to identify Dealey and bring him to justice. I would like to thank her and hope that this conviction will help her in recovering from her ordeal."

He will be sentenced on Monday, November 5, at Derby Crown Court.