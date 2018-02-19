Brave Shante, 15, to lose locks for charity after alopecia diagnosis

A generous schoolgirl who has been diagnosed with alopecia at the age of 15 has decided to have her remaining hair shaved off for charity.

Shante Langley, who is originally from Buxton but now lives in Chesterfield, is losing big patches of her hair after being told she has the condition.

Brave and generous Shante Langley. Picture submitted.

From 2pm on Saturday, March 17, Shante will bravely undergo the head shave at Petite Maison on Old Road, Chesterfield.

A raffle will be held and money raised will help buy a secondary wig for Springwell Community College student Shante, who has her school prom later this year.

All other funds and Shante’s hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real-hair wigs free of charge to boys and girls who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Shante's mum Alison said: "We are so proud of Shante's reaction to her diagnosis.

Brave and generous Shante Langley. Picture submitted.

"She wants her hair to do some good while she still has some which is why she's decided to help the Little Princess Trust.

"We want Shante to know that she is supported and it's such an amazing thing she is doing.

"Please come and join us on the day and let’s show her our love and support," she added.

There will be a singer and drinks after the head shave.

A JustGiving page has also been set up to help raise £500 for the Little Princess Trust.

If you would like to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-ollerenshaw

Alopecia is estimated to affect about 15 in 10,000 people in the UK.

For more information about the condition, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/hair-loss

And for more information about the Little Princess Trust, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk

