Brave Derbyshire lady who defied medics 18 years ago passes away

A brave lady who was given just 24 hours to live 18 years ago has passed away.

In 1999, Janet Hartshorn underwent a major operation after she suffered a severe brain haemorrhage.

Janet Hartshorn and her pet dog Kay were featured in the Derbyshire Times in 1999.

Her life was saved and, at the time, Janet told the Derbyshire Times it was a 'miracle' she survived.

Sadly, just four days before Christmas, 61-year-old Janet, of Inkersall, died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pneumonia.

Janet's daughter Melanie said: "For the past 18 years, my mum struggled a lot after her operation - she was paralysed down one side - but she carried on.

"She was a strong fighter and very brave."

Janet also leaves behind a son, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many friends.

Melanie added: "She adored her family - her family kept her going - and we'll all miss her so much.

"We'd like to thank the carers who looked after her wonderfully over the years and everyone for their support at this sad time."

Janet's funeral will take place at Chesterfield crematorium at 8.50am on Monday, January 15.

As reported by the Derbyshire Times in 1999, Janet's pet dog Kay also underwent a life-or-death procedure at the same time she did.

Colly-cross Kay, who was 22 at the time – over 150 years in human terms – had to have four tumours removed from her stomach.

Kay died in 2001.