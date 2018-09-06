Brain damage victim is jailed after he smashed a window at ex’s home

A man with brain damage has been put behind bars after he smashed a window at his ex’s home after a row.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 4, how Mark Collins, 38, of Kingsley Avenue, Birdholme, Chesterfield, smashed two panes of a window at his ex’s home on Walton Drive, at Boythorpe, Chesterfield, with a wooden fence post.

Pictured is Mark Collins, 38, of Kingsley Avenue, at Birdholme, Chesterfield, who has been jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted smashing a window, failing to attend court and breaching a suspended prison sentence.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Collins was involved in a car accident in 2013 and he suffered brain damage and his temperament changed and the relationship ended.”

Mrs Allsop added that Collins visited his ex to take their daughter to the park but as he helped himself to food his ex told him to leave and he became angry and she did not want him around their daughter.

Collins then picked up a wooden fence post, according to Mrs Allsop who claimed that he jabbed it towards his ex before jabbing it at a window at the front of the house breaking two panes of glass.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident on August 12.

He also admitted failing to surrender to court for a hearing scheduled on August 13 and he admitted breaching a suspended prison sentence which had been previously imposed for possessing a knife in a public place.

The court heard that Collins accepted causing the damage but denied threatening his ex or jabbing the post in her direction.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said that Collins has suffered with brain damage after he was run over by a vehicle as a pedestrian causing a number of broken bones and at one stage it was thought he might not survive.

Ms Sargent added the injuries have affected his decision making skills and how he thinks and understands situations.

Magistrates sentenced Collins to 26 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £300 compensation.

He was also given a three-year restraining order.