Bradwell Pre-School rallies support for Hill Billy challenge

These cute whizz-kids from Bradwell Pre-School are revving up support for one of the Peak District’s most challenging sportives which celebrates its fifth birthday this year.

On June 24 more than 100 cyclists are expected to participate in The Bradwell Hill Billy, a seven-hill route with 2300 metres of ascent in 78 kilometres. Profits from the challenge have helped to keep the pre-school going. Parents of pre-schoolers bake a mountain of cakes for the cyclists to tuck into at the end of the challenge.