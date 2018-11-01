'Boycotting Chesterfield Comic-Con will harm Ashgate Hospicecare'

Chesterfield Comic-Con has said it will be raising money for Ashgate Hospicecare during the day of the event.

As previously reported by the Derbyshire Times, Chesterfield Comic-Con is being organised by a man who was kicked out of the nursing profession for misconduct against a vulnerable teenage patient.

Lee Narroway, who also uses the name Lee Hall, will hold the event at Queen's Park Sports Centre on Sunday, November 18.

In 2010, a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel found him guilty of misconduct and struck him off.

The NMC panel ruled Mr Narroway 'made sexual contact' with a suicidal 17-year-old girl, referred to as Patient A, while he was a nurse at the Westwood Centre at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.

A spokesperson for Mr Narroway told the Derbyshire Times he still disputed the NMC's findings and that all relevant checks for the Chesterfield Comic-Con event, including a Disclosure and Barring Service check, had been done.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Joanne Cutt said: "It's raising funds for Ashgate Hospicecare so boycotting the event will hurt them."

Tina Lees said: "I don't condone what he's done but I should imagine all involved with the event will know about his past. All parents have been warned about his past but that doesn't mean people shouldn't go to the convention because in theory they're boycotting a charity event."

However, Wayne Lee said: "He shouldn't be allowed to organise it."

Melanie Pizer said: "I certainly won't be taking my kids."

Hannah Daisy Hart said: "I shall not be supporting him after reading his NMC report."

According to the Chesterfield Comic-Con Facebook page, the event will feature guests including Paul Warren, of Star Wars fame, as well as competitions and traders selling things like comics, autographs and toys.