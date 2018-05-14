Boy stranded in a Whitwell quarry rescued

A 15-year-old boy has been rescued after becoming stranded on a island surrounded by water at a Whitwell quarry.

At 8,27pm last night, Sunday, May 13 Derbyshire Constabulary, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance service attended the incident at the quarry on Craggs Lane.

There are several water filled quarries on the site.

A fire and rescue spokesman said the "male juvenile was stranded on a island in water at the quarry".

The service are now highlighting that 40-50 children drown per year in the UK.

Here is some advice they have given

Spot the dangers -Water may look safe, but it can be dangerous. Learn to spot and keep away from dangers. You may swim well in a warm indoor pool, but that does not mean that you will be able to swim in cold water.

The dangers of water include:

- Very cold temperatures

- Hidden Currents

- Fast flowing water, beware of locks and weirs

- Deep water, it can be difficult to estimate the depth

- There may be hidden rubbish or debris under the surface that can trap, snag or cut

- It can be difficult to get out, banks can be steep, slimy and crumble away

- No lifeguards, most outdoors waterways do not have lifeguards

- Water pollution may make you ill

Take Safety Advice Where possible you should swim at a swimming pool or beach where a lifeguard is present. When this is not possible look out for special flags, on beaches, and notices, on inland waterways, which will tell you what to do.

Go Together - Never go swimming, fishing or boating alone. Children should always go with an adult, not by themselves. An adult can point out dangers or help if somebody gets into trouble.

Learn How To Help

If you see someone in difficulty, tell somebody: A lifeguard if there is one nearby.

Go to the nearest telephone and dial 999. If you are at the beach ask for the coastguard, otherwise ask for the Police.