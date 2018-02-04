Boy, 15, stabbed in Derbyshire town as violence flares between youths

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in a Derbyshire town last night.

Derbyshire police were called to Sandiacre and Long Eaton between 5pm and 6pm last night by residents reporting a group of youths fighting and being anti-social in the towns.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "A 15-year-old boy suffered a stab wound while he was in Springfield Park, Sandiacre. He was taken to hospital and was later discharged."

Later that evening, at about 9.15pm, police received reports of youths arguing at Hicken Park, Stapleford. As part of the investigation into the Sandiacre incident, officers went to Hicken Park, supported by Nottinghamshire Police.

Officers found the group, spoke to them and took their details as part of the investigation. No arrests were made.

Police want to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who may have CCTV footage.

Contact DS Matt Croome on 101 quoting reference 18000055052.