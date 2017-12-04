Boozy motorist claimed she is usually teetotal

A Belper drink-driver with health issues claimed she is normally teetotal but had become badly affected by alcohol due to medication she had been taking.

Derby magistrates’ court heard how Jessica Ball, 36, of Parkside, Belper, had been spotted swerving on the A61 in Derby and a marked police car was alerted before she was pulled over in Belper.

Peter Bettany, prosecuting, said: “The marked police car went on to catch up with the vehicle and put its lights on to pull her over but she didn’t slow down and continued at a normal speed. This officer got behind and she still did not move over and he had to gesture but it is not suggested it was a deliberate attempt to avoid the police.”

Police described Ball as slurring her words and smelling of intoxicants. Ball, who has a previous drink-drive conviction, registered 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the limit is 35 microgrammes. She pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit after the latest incident on October 28.

Ball said she is normally teetotal because she is bi-polar and she can be badly affected by alcohol. She added she had also been taking medicine after dental treatment and described this a “trigger-drug” and after drinking she became sad and decided to drive to her son who was with his dad.

Magistrates sentenced Ball on November 28 to a 12 month community order with a rehabilitation activity and 80 hours’ unpaid work. She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified from driving for 36 months.