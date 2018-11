Firefighters have given out advice after a bonfire got "out of control" in Old Whittington.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the fire on Bower Farm Road yesterday, Monday, November 5, Bonfire Night.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "We were called to reports that a bonfire had got out of control at the rear of a property on Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington. Crews brought the fire under control using one hose reel jet and gave advice to the occupier."