Bomb squad carries out controlled explosion in Derbyshire

The army bomb squad has tonight conducted a controlled explosion in Derbyshire following the discovery of what is being described as a 'potentially volatile material'.

At 3.25pm today, Matlock firefighters were called to a factory on the A6 near Harrison Way at Darley Dale after the material was found.

One hundred workers were safely moved from the site.

Shortly before 8.30pm tonight, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue (DFRS) said the controlled explosion had 'successfully taken place and the A6 has now reopened'.

Station manager Dean Gazzard, of DFRS, said the service worked with the army bomb disposal unit, police and the emergency planning team to bring the incident to a 'safe conclusion'.

He added: “I would like to reassure the public that there is no risk to residents living in the area, nor anyone travelling close to the scene.”

Residents are advised not to be alarmed.

No further information is available at this time.