Bolsover School students prepare for working life

Year 10 pupils at Bolsover School had the opportunity to find out all about working life when the school held its annual Industry Day. More than 25 employers outlined the skills required in the workplace, how important it is to get job experience and conducted mock interviews.

The school hall was buzzing as more than 150 students went through the interview process. The day culminated in a presentation assembly where prizes and certificates were given to students who employers felt performed particularly well in the

interview, with special mentions for students who had prepared an excellent CV too.

Thanks have been extended to representatives from Barclays Bank, HS2, Robert Woodhead Construction, KT Hair Academy, Travis Perkins, the Army, Webs Training Ltd, Job Centre Plus and also staff from the local colleges and training providers such as Chesterfield College, Vision West Notts College and DANCOP.