Bolsover named 'one of the happiest places to live' - so what did people of the town say?

Bolsover is officially one of the happiest places to live in the UK, according to a new survey.

The Office for National Statistics study takes into account a number of factors, including access to services, health and crime levels.

Mary Mountain.

Bolsover is ranked the seventh happiest town, scoring 8.07 out of 10.

Councillor Ann Syrett, leader of Bolsover District Council, said: “We are pleased to hear that we have been ranked the seventh happiest place in the UK.

“Bolsover district has a lot going for it, with something for everyone to enjoy. There’s plenty to keep our residents happy and entertained with its independent shops, retail parks, restaurants and cafés not to mention its rich coal mining history.

“The district is home to many tourist attractions such as Bolsover Castle, Hardwick Hall and Creswell Crags and boasts some fabulous annual events from food festivals to lantern parades.

Keith Foster and Carol Parsons.

Overall Bolsover district is a wonderful place to live and do business and we take pride in providing a warm welcome to everyone.”

To find out why Bolsover is such a happy place, we paid the town a visit.

Mary Mountain, 97, has lived in Bolsover for around 65 years and her late husband ran a chemist in the town.

“I have got some very good friends here,” Mary said.

Chris Guy.

“I think there are a lot of poor people in Bolsover and our Hilltop Chapel do free coffee mornings.

“All the people are friendly and they all speak to you.

“I hope all the little shops keep going because they are all personal and I like them.

“Bolsover is very nice, it has got a lot going for it.”

Keith Foster, 62, and Carol Parsons, 66, run a key cutting stall on the market.

Carol said: “It is a community town. It has got a good community feel about it and everybody knows each other.

“It is also a tourist town. People travel from miles to come to Bolsover Castle. That is what keeps it thriving.

“It is definitely worth a visit. It is not over commercialised, it has maintained its character.”

Keith said: “The people are very friendly.”

Chris Guy, 38, an employee at electrical store Euronics, said: “It is a nice little town.

“Overall there is a lot of nice people.

“I would say there is a decent variety of shops.

“Transport is not a problem at all.

“It is a free parking town. I think it would struggle if that changed.”

Mr Guy added: “If you were to ask for directions or ask where a place was someone would speak to you and have a conversation with you.”

And resident Marisa Cashill said: "Bolsover has suffered hardship in decades past, with the pit closures and factory closures, leaving mass local unemployment, but we are a people that bounce back. You can't take the sense of community out of this town. We are proud to still have a great selection of local shops from butchers to bakers and green grocers.

"We have a stunning castle on our doorstep and the town council put events on like food fairs and a gala throughout the year where we get a chance to meet up, and the parish and methodist church still have an active role in the town providing social events, along with the local pubs.

"I think the sense of tradition has never left which makes the town very special. It has its problems like any other area but I am happy to live there and never want to live anywhere else."

Where are the top 10 happiest places?

8.35 Rushmoor, Hampshire

8.24 Copeland, Cumbria

8.22 Newry, Mourne & Down, NI

8.15 Causeway Coast & Glens, NI

8.11 Blaby, Leicestershire

8.08 Na h-Eileanan Siar, Scotland

8.07 Bolsover, Derbyshire

8.06 Ribble Valley, Lancashire

8.06 Christchurch, Dorset

8.05 Rochford, Essex

