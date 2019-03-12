Bolsover MP Dennis Skinner unveils new sculpture in village

Bolsover MP Dennis Skinner has unveiled a new sculpture in Doe Lea.

The sculpture, called the Dancing Flowers, is located on the A619 and spells out the words Doe Lea.

Designed by artist Anna Liu, of artistic architects Tonkin Liu, the sculpture has flower stencils on the rear of it which have been designed by children from Bramley Vale Primary School.

Doe Lea, once a thriving mining village was demolished in the early 80s with the closure of Glapwell and Bramley Vale pits and the collapse of the mining industry. Over the last few years the derelict site has been rebuilt with new, modern housing and the village has come alive again.

At the official launch, Mr Skinner, said: “Once again Doe Lea is on the map."

The sculpture has been in development over several years and has involved a number of community organisations who have hosted various consultation events in and around the village.

Planting of a wild flower meadow around the sculpture will also start in April/May. This will then be followed by the installation of a lighting scheme which will be designed to best illuminate the structure.

Bolsover District Council leader, Ann Syrett, said: “The sculpture is a gateway piece to the village of Doe Lea and is a fantastic example of how a local community can come together and shape the way their community is perceived by the wider world.

“People from all generations have contributed, created and shared ideas to create a vibrant, exciting design that is a statement for the village, the parish of Ault Hucknall and Bolsover district as a whole.

“Whilst at the launch word came through that the sculpture has been shortlisted for the prestigious RIBA Awards (Royal Institute of British Architects). Fingers and flowers crossed!”