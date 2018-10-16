Bolsover man who became driving instructor in brother’s memory raising Children in Need funds

A Bolsover man who became a driving instructor to ‘make the roads safer’ after his brother died in a bike accident has decorated his car to raise money for Children In Need.

Chris Foster joined Ignition Driver Training in memory of his brother Matthew and wants to do further good by raising funds for a cause close to his heart.

Chris Foster is pictured.

Chris, based in Chesterfield, Worksop and Sutton, has decorated his orange Toyota with a Pudsey logo spots for the Big Learner Relay- and is offering businesses in the area the chance to sponsor a spot.

The relay starts on Monday, October 29 and will see thousands of UK instructors cover more than 3,000 miles.

Chris said: “My car was bright enough already so I figured a few spots wouldn’t make a difference.

“I absolutely love being an instructor, it’s the most rewarding job.

“It means a lot I can raise money for charity and honour my brother in this way.”

You can donate to Chris’s Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-foster-adi?fbclid=IwAR0iCkVjXLSFAe37LQJbQ91AtfnkE89AUCzn9SnmsT1XqbD5We3wrhbhiC4&utm_source=Facebook