Bolsover drink-driver disqualified from driving

A Bolsover man who was caught drunk and behind the wheel by police has been disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Shaun Graham of Scarsdale Street, Bolsover, was caught by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit driving a Audi TT in April this year.

He was driving "at speed" attempting to join the M1 before he was stopped.

He was with a passenger who owned the car who was also drunk.

At the scene he blew 87ųg - over the legal limit of 35ųg alcohol for every 100ųg of breath.

Graham has now been given a 20 month disqualification and charged £592 in fines and court costs.

A police spokesman at the time of the arrest said: "The owner of car sat next to him also drunk.

"Driver arrested, owner reported for permit use without insurance and car seized."