Bolsover dad and four friends to fly for young Finley

A father and four friends are preparing to brave a parachute jump after his son was diagnosed with epilepsy.

Wayne Pettinger, Jamie Snarski, Jason Berrow and Danielle and Mark Kemp will take part in the thrilling experience to raise money for the Epilepsy Society and increase awareness about the condition.

Wayne's six-year-old son Finley was recently told he has epilepsy.

"He's had three very severe seizures - all lasting around two hours," explained Wayne, of Mansfield Road, Bolsover.

"Each time he's had to be admitted to hospital, put to sleep and intubated.

"We recently came from a week's stay at Sheffield hospital as he can't usually walk or talk properly for five to six days after a seizure.

"Finley now takes twice daily medication.

"There are no definite answers and you are never sure what will happen next.

"Until something like this happens to you, you never really know how much it affects your life."

To sponsor the group, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/flying-for-fin

What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a common condition which affects the brain and causes frequent seizures.

Seizures are bursts of electrical activity in the brain which temporarily affect how it works.

They can cause a wide range of symptoms including uncontrollable jerking and shaking - called a 'fit' - and losing awareness.

Epilepsy can start at any age but usually begins either in childhood or in people over 60.

It's often lifelong but can sometimes get slowly better over time.

Visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/epilepsy for more information.