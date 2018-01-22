Bogus water inspectors stole wallets and a safe

Police have released images of two men they want to speak to about a distraction burglary where money was stolen from a man in Bolsover.

Sometime between 1.40pm and 2.05pm on Monday, January 15, a man knocked on the door of a house in Bolsover Hill, claiming to be from the local water company.

The homeowner let him in and went to run a tap in the bathroom as instructed by the fraudster.

While he was in the bathroom, he heard the voice of a second man in the house and became suspicious.

He found the two men had left, taking a wall safe and two wallets.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Lauren Haywood on 101, quoting reference 18000022995.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.