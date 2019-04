The body of a man who had been reported missing has been found in a Derbyshire river.

The body of the man, thought to be that of Daniel Wheway, 27, was found by officers this morning in the River Derwent at Alvaston.

A Derbyshire police spoksperson said: "Formal Identification has yet to take place, but we believe the body to be that of Daniel, 27, who was reported missing from his home in Alvaston on March 23.

"Daniel’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time."