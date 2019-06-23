Body found in search for missing Derbyshire man

A body, believed to be that of missing Youlgrave man Robert Graham Moore, was discovered yesterday morning by mountain rescue search teams.

The body was found in a wooded area near the Chatsworth Estate, Bakewell.

Robert Graham Moore

Mr Moore, known as Graham, was last seen at 1.30pm on Sunday, June 16 at Sainsbury’s in Matlock.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Moore’s family have been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

Officers do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.