Body found in Rother Valley country park lake in search for missing Killamarsh man

Officers investigating the circumstances into missing man Danny Bushell, aged 22, have recovered a body from a lake within Rother Valley Country Park.

The body is believed to be that of Danny, though formal identification is yet to take place.

When last seen at 3.15pm on Saturday, January 26 in Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, Danny was wearing a white t-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and no shoes.

He is understood to have been heading in the direction of Rother Valley Country Park.

Danny is thought to have links to the Eckington area.

