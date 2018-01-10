Body found by mountain rescuers searching for missing man near Chesterfield

A body has been found by mountain rescue teams in Derbyshire after police received a call with concerns for a man's safety.

Derby Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) were called just after 8pm on Tuesday January 9 to assist Derbyshire Police .

Derby MRT along with Edale MRT, two SARDA Search Dogs and the Fire and Rescue Service searched the area around Linacre Reservoirs and Linacre Woods near Chesterfield.

Sadly a body matching the man's description was found in the Linacre reservoir at 11:45pm.

Police do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

A spokesman from Derby MRT said:"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the man at this difficult time."