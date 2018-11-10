Blind author compiles book to honour Peak District village’s war heroes

A 91-year-old blind and disabled man has compiled a book detailing the men and women from Tideswell who served in the armed forces.

Trevor Hall’s latest book, titled Put Yer Tin ‘Ats On, Tideswell and District at War, has been published to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The book is a record of the men and women of Tideswell and the Peak District who served in the armed forces, using Mr Hall’s knowledge of his lifetime living in the village and his 40 years’ service as a postman there.

Mr Hall’s brother, Peter Hall, said: “Trevor believes that every attempt should be made to preserve as much of this history as possible before memories fade and records are lost. This book then is his contribution to a much larger task which he hopes will be continued.”

Mr Hall is aged 91, blind and disabled and this detailed account dictated without reference to notes is a remarkable feat of memory and determination. The first part of the book deals with his own experiences as a member of the Home Guard and the Army Cadets in Tideswell during the Second World War and his service in the Royal Artillery in Palestine before the end of the British Mandate in 1948. The second part presents photographs and brief biographies of over 100 friends, family and acquaintances who served.

Copies can be obtained from local shops in the village.

Proceeds from sales of the books, after printing costs, will go to charities and good causes locally and nationally.