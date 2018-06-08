Blaze at derelict Tibshelf building

Firefighters from Derbyshire and Notts tackled a huge fire at a derelict building in Tibshelf.

The emergency call came in at just before 5.30pm yesterday, Thursday, June 7 to a fire on High Street.

A spokesman for Derbsyhire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews attended a two storey derelict building approximately 25m x 25m on High Street Tibshelf.

“Two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a 9m ladder were all used to extinguish fire involving the roof of a single storey annex. Crews cut away and dampened down roof timbers and Derbyshire Police also attended.”

Brook Street was shut off for two hours while emergency services worked and reponed at around 7.30pm.