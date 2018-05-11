Bingo! Player’s marathon fundraiser for Pet Bereavement Support

Animal charity fund raiser Yvette Price-Mear has raised more than £1,000 for Pet Bereavement Support during a marathon tour of bingo clubs.

She travelled nearly 650 miles to visit 14 Mecca Bingo clubs including those in Chesterfield, Beeston, Burton-on-Trent and Wednesbury.

Yvette, from Mansfield Woodhouse, stopped at a different club every afternoon and every evening for a game during National Pet Month.

She said: “Pet Bereavement is very important. We offer befriending and support to bereaved pet owners nationwide. This can be a particularly distressing time and usually counselling has a cost. The money raised by this Bingo-a-Thon will be used to provide free support to help people in the community.”

The charity celebrated its 25th anniversary on May 5, the last night of Yvette’s epic f eat.

The trip was sponsored by West Bridgford based Nottingham Pet Crematorium whose owners John and Rita Harbury-Carlisle donated £300 to cover petrol and hotel costs. Mecca Bingo donated the bingo books and food.