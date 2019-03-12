Bikers wanted to provide escort at funeral of much-loved Derbyshire teenager

The heartbroken family of a motorcycle-mad Derbyshire teenager have appealed for bikers to join his funeral procession.

Jak Hikin, of Portland Street, New Houghton, died at King’s Mill Hospital on February 19. He was 14-years-old.

Close friend Jodie Hayde said: “Jak, known as Jic Jak to his loved ones, was a great fan of motorcycles old and new.

“We are trying to get as many as possible to escort him on his final ride. Any help would be absolutely amazing.”

In a fitting tribute to the teenager, bikers are requested to meet at Jak’s home, at 36 Dale Lane, Blidworth, on Wednesday, March 20.

The bikers will leave at 2.10pm, escorting the procession to St Mary’s Church in Blidworth.

After the service at the church, which is expected to last 15 minutes, the procession will head to Mansfield Crematorium.

More information is available on the Facebook appeal group: https://www.facebook.com/events/594267707719345/