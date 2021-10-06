Biker crashed head-on into car after Peak District road rage incident
Derbyshire police have released images of a head-on crash in the Peak District which they say was caused by a road rage incident.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 12:31 pm
The county’s roads police team said the incident took place on the Snake Pass on September 26 when the biker became ‘distracted’.
The Roads Policing Unit tweeted today: “Bike rider distracted as giving gestures to another motorist who had upset him, fails to steer for a bend and goes head on in to Focus.
"Lucky to escape with 'just' broken bones. All captured on dashcam.”