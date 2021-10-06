Biker crashed head-on into car after Peak District road rage incident

The county’s roads police team said the incident took place on the Snake Pass on September 26 when the biker became ‘distracted’.

The Roads Policing Unit tweeted today: “Bike rider distracted as giving gestures to another motorist who had upset him, fails to steer for a bend and goes head on in to Focus.

"Lucky to escape with 'just' broken bones. All captured on dashcam.”

Derbyshire police released these images after a head-on crash on the Snake Pass. Image: Derbyshire RPU.