Biggleswade CC see off Saffron Walden in Onyx League

Hamad Arshad in action for Biggleswade's Sunday side in their game last weekend. Photo: Richard Southan.

​Biggleswade CC firsts secured their third win of the Onyx Division Two campaign as they beat Saffron Walden by five wickets on Saturday.

​After the visitors won the toss and elected to bat, it was a trio of Biggleswade bowlers who did the most damage in reducing their opponents to just 120 all out.

Luke Peters took 4-34, Harry Roberts 3-16 and Adam Dagless a ruthless 3-2 in seeing off the tail, leaving the hosts with a more than achievable target to chase down.

That they did, although they lost five wickets in the process and were 32-3 at one point, before Dagless (34 not out) and Jarod Francis (43 not out) steered Biggleswade home with a partnership of 61 for the sixth wicket.

This weekend, Biggleswade go to league leaders Southill Park who have won all nine of their games so far this season.

Biggleswade’s 2s were winners by 94 runs at Stamford.

Batting first, Tom Boyd starred for Biggleswade with 104 off 65 balls, Ishant Kalra also impressive with 89 as the visitors made 313-3.

In reply, Stamford’s Damien Herrick hit 110 but no other batsman could make more than 20 as the home side completed their 45 overs on 219-8.

The seconds host Blunham on Saturday.

Biggy 3s lost by four wickets at home to Aspley Guise after being bowled out for 82. They go to Langford on Saturday.

Biggleswade’s Sunday firsts were beaten by three wickets at home to Dunstable Town.

Gabe Manthorp won the toss for the hosts and opted to bat first, Hamad Arshad the pick of the batsmen as he made 69 before being caught and bowled by Rob Simpkins.

Biggleswade were eventually bowled out for 178, with the visitors going on to seal the win inside 37 overs as six of the home side’s seven bowlers took a wicket each.

The Sunday 2s lost by three wickets at Bletchley, Chinmay Brahme making 59 as Biggleswade made 158-8. Brahme took three wickets in reply but it wasn’t to be enough.