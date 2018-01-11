Big-hearted teenager loses her locks to raise awareness of cancer

A kind-hearted teenager has had her locks cut off to raise money for Ashgate Hospicecare.

Marlie Knowles, 14, decided to do it after a close family friend fell seriously ill.

Marlie Knowles before her hair cut for charity.

The Outwood Academy Newbold pupil is going to donate her hair to the Little Princess Charity, which supplies and funds wigs made of real hair for children.

The youngster had her cut off at Taylor Fox barbers in Chesterfield.

Her mum Louise said: “We feel really proud. She wants to do more fundraising after this as well.”

Marlie’s fundraising is ongoing and she has set a target of £1,500. Donate at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/marlie-knowles.