Big-hearted primary school staff to run Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon for inspirational George, 4

Big-hearted primary school staff are to lace up their running shoes for the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon so an inspirational four-year-old boy can join in PE lessons.

George Appleyard, who is the size of an 18-month-old, has profound learning and physical difficulties after suffering brain damage at birth.

The youngster, who will never be able to walk on his own or feed himself, is not able to fully join in playing with friends or PE lessons.

But that will soon change as staff and parents at his school are going to take part in the half marathon next month in a bid to raise £3,000 to buy him a lightweight walker, and other equipment for children at the school.

Annette Lupton, headteacher at Whaley Thorns Primary School, said: “George is so happy all the time despite having to go through so much every single day.

“He has got the most supportive parents.”

The walking aid will allow George to stand and support himself and join in playing with friends and PE lessons.

Ms Lupton and around 10 members of staff, some who have never run before, are currently in training for the race on October 21.

Ms Lupton added: “I did not own a pair of running trainers until recently. It is going to be difficult but we will do it.”

Donate at www.gofundme.com/whaley-thorns-school-and-george