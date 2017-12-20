Big-hearted Chesterfield girl Freya helps hospital for Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving - and little Freya Thornton is most certainly doing that.

The generous six-year-old, of High Street, New Whittington, is having a clear-out of her things and selling them online ahead of the big day.

But instead of keeping the cash, New Whittington school pupil Freya has decided to donate the money to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

It will go towards the Nightingale ward - which cared for Freya's terminally ill brother Luke who sadly died aged eight-months-old - and the Markham ward - where her father Matthew, 41, was treated for pneumonia over the summer.

Freya's mother Kelly, 34, said: "She has such a big heart and is so kind, caring and generous, always thinking of others instead of herself.

"This was all her idea and I’m so proud of her.

"Freya is a little sweetheart - a star - and hopefully the money will help the hospital which has been so good to us."