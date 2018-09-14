Beware of people trying car doors in Upper Newbold

Derbyshire Police are urging motorists to make sure they lock their car doors after reports of people trying doors overnight in the Upper Newbold area.

Police officers would also like to identify the man in the image, and the woman in the footage, and are appealing to residents for help.

The incidents reported to us have all taken place on Kedleston Close, Bankwood Close, Ramshaw Close and the nearby streets between Wednesday, August 15, and Friday, September 7.

PCSO Brian Pemberton, of the local Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “There have been some reports in the Upper Newbold area of suspicious activity, where people have been trying car doors during the night and in the early hours of the morning to see if they are open.

“We can understand that people may feel concerned, and we would encourage people to contact us as soon as possible if they notice any activity such as this, or if you recognise the person in the image, or in the footage, please get in touch.

"Always check that your car is secure, and never leave valuables in your car, especially in sight. It takes little effort and time for a would-be thief to steal from a car which is unlocked so please help to reduce the risk of becoming a victim by not letting your car be an easy target.”

If you have any have any information which you think could help, contact the police using one of the following non-emergency contact methods and mention PCSO Brian Pemberton in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.