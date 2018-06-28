Bedroom fire in Somercotes probably caused by an glass object

Firefighters would like to remind residents to not 'leave mirrors, glass objects or aerosols in direct sunlight' after a bedroom fire.

The fire on Spencer Drive, yesterday (Wednesday, June 27) started in one of the bedrooms and was put out by two fire crews from Alfreton and Ashfield.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The most probable cause was by a glass object refracting sunlight onto combustible materials.

"We would like to remind people not to leave mirrors, glass objects or aerosols in direct sunlight."