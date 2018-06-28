Bedroom fire in Somercotes probably caused by an glass object

The fire sent in by reader
The fire sent in by reader

Firefighters would like to remind residents to not 'leave mirrors, glass objects or aerosols in direct sunlight' after a bedroom fire.

The fire on Spencer Drive, yesterday (Wednesday, June 27) started in one of the bedrooms and was put out by two fire crews from Alfreton and Ashfield.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The most probable cause was by a glass object refracting sunlight onto combustible materials.

"We would like to remind people not to leave mirrors, glass objects or aerosols in direct sunlight."