Beauty salon relocates to Chesterfield from Sheffield in order to meet ‘growing demand’

A beauty salon has relocated to Chesterfield from Sheffield to meet increased demand from customers in the area.

Originally established in Sheffield in 2015 by beautician Rebecca Hales, Blush Nails and Beauty offers beauty treatments including, nails, tanning, massages and facials.

To date, the entrepreneur has worked alone but, just three years after opening, demand for appointments from customers in both South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire has prompted the move to a new salon that can accommodate her growing team – which now consists of four beauty therapists and nail technicians.

The premises, which is situated on Chatsworth Road next to Bridal Boutique, the Little White Dress and hair salon Elysium, consists of three fully equipped treatment rooms and a nail bar.

Rebecca said: “I am delighted to have secured the premises in Chesterfield and have already noticed an increase in clients since opening here.

“From launching on my own three years ago to now being a core team of four I’m proud of how far the business has come and am now looking ahead to the future where I hope to expand the team further in line with client demand.”

Rebecca was advised on the lease of the premises by Chesterfield-based commercial property expert Ian Osborn of Banner Jones Solicitors.

He said: “Chesterfield’s Chatsworth Road is thriving, and Blush Nails and Beauty is the latest in a raft of new additions to its retail and hospitality offering.

“We’re delighted to have been able to support Rebecca in securing her new premises, and we look forward to seeing her move forward with her ambitious expansion plans.”