BEAST FROM THE EAST: Met Office issue weather warnings for ‘widespread snow’ until weekend

The icy blast is set to continue for days as the Met Office has just issued more yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across the East Midlands until the weekend.

The latest forecast predictions suggest the Beast from the East will be here until at least Saturday. There is already an amber warning in place for today - Tuesday, February 27 and a yellow warning for tomorrow but this has now been extended to cover from Friday, March 2 at 12.05am to Saturday March 3 at 12pm.

The Met Office’s chief forecaster said: “A weather system is expected to continue to move north through Friday and into Saturday, and has potential to produce widespread snow, accompanied by strong winds.

“As less cold air follows across the south, there is a chance of snow turning to freezing rain for a time, bringing an additional ice risk here.

“There is still uncertainty in how this system will develop but there is a small chance of the combined effects of snow, strong winds and ice leading to severe impacts. This warning has been updated to extend it into Saturday.”