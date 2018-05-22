Barn fire could have been deliberate

Young arsonists may have started a barn fire in Rowsley.

At around 1pm on Monday, May 7, Police received reports of a barn fire at Church Lane.

The fire destroyed the barn, which contained more than 50 bales of hay.

Children had been seen in the area earlier that day and may have been involved in setting the fire.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Gemma Peace on 101, quoting reference 18000207020.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.