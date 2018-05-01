Barlborough pupils learn how to save energy around the home

Pupils from Barlborough Primary School are among 900 Derbyshire youngsters who have learned how to become more energy wise around the home.

Day-long workshops offering fun tasks and activities to explore the subject of energy were held at five primary schools throughout the county.

The pupils rounded off the day by learning and rehearsing a play about the importance of saving energy which was performed to the rest of their school.

The Energy in a Play workshops were organised by E.ON which is committed to helping educate communities about saving energy and smarter energy solutions.

Kerry Towndrow-Birds, headteacher at Barlborough Primary School, said: “Our pupils really got involved in E.ON’s Energy in a Play workshop. By performing the play at the end of the day to the whole school all of the pupils have gained from the activity and picked up some ideas about the steps we can all take around the home to make sure we’re using energy wisely.”