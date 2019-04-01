Banned driver on a suspended prison sentence is jailed after failing to meet with the probation service

A mum-of-three who failed to comply with a suspended prison sentence which had been imposed for driving while disqualified has been put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 25 how Claire Ball, 39, of Ludham Gardens, Chesterfield, was originally given a suspended custodial sentence for driving while banned and she was also subject to a community order for failing to ensure a child attended school.

But Ball admitted breaching both orders by failing to attend probation appointments in October.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau said Ball who has three children had struggled with child care arrangements which made it difficult to attend probation appointments not least because her partner had been in custody.

Mr Lau added that the defendant also struggles with agoraphobia - which is a fear of going outside - and she found it difficult to leave home.

Magistrates re-sentenced Ball for the original matters which had been subject to the suspended sentence order and the community order.

She was jailed for six weeks for the driving while disqualified offence and for one week to run concurrently for failing ensure a child attended school regularly.