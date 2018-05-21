Banned drink-driver and polio victim tells court he will never drive again

A drink-driver who has struggled with the after-effects of polio told a court that despite a ban he has no intention of driving again.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 16 how Peter Roy Wing, 64, of Calow Lane, Hasland, Chesterfield, reversed into a drain pipe at the Devonshire Arms pub, at Hasland, after he had and his partner had been enjoying a joint birthday celebration.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “It was just after 9pm, on April 22, when a female confirmed to police she had seen Mr Wing getting out of his car after reversing his vehicle into a doorway at the public house.

“He smelled of alcohol and police arrived and damage had been caused to the brickwork and a drain pipe at the entrance to the pub.”

Police went to Wing’s address, according to Mrs Allsop, and he later registered 63microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

Wing told police he had been to the pub that afternoon and had consumed five pints of Tetley’s beer and he decided to walk home but then drove back to the pub to collect his partner because she had a bad back.

He admitted to police that he had reversed and his foot had slipped off the pedal and he had caused a collision.

Wing pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

He told the court that he and his partner had been celebrating their birthdays at the Devonshire Arms but his partner could barely walk because she had twisted her back.

Wing said: “I walked down home and got in the car. It was the worst decision I have ever made. I should not have done it.”

The defendant added that he broke the drainpipe but claimed he did not damage the wall and he has offered to pay for the repairs.

Wing also told the court that he has post-polio syndrome and his legs are weak which contributed to the accident and he does not intend to drive anymore.

Magistrates fined Wing £203 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 17 months.